Three-day Ramazan Bazaar Concludes
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A three-day Ramazan Bazaar commenced from Monday concluded in Centaurus Mall on Wednesday after attracting a large number of visitors especially ladies and children.
The Eid Bazaar was held in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industries also featured an enchanting magical show.
The special bazaar had over 30 stalls showcasing embroidered clothing, jewelry and bags made and sold by women, latest collection of Clothes, Jewelry, Home accessories and much more.
Besides this signer from across Pakistan performed live and people from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad exhibited their keen interest to the performance of artists. It was a unique shopping experience of buying handmade items directly from manufacturers who came from across Pakistan to sell their products.
Women entrepreneurs from across Pakistan showcased their handmade products at the three-day women Ramadan bazaar.
It's attractive to see the skill and attention to detail that goes into handmade items like jewelry and clothing. Shopping for such items at Centaurus Mall must offer a unique and personalized experience.
A large number of foreign females evinced great interest in embroidery shalls, handmade clothes, jewelry items, bangles and others.
Faiza, a visitor talking to this scribe said most of the items in this bazaar are very costly and their budget do not allow them to buy all available items.
