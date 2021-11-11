UrduPoint.com

Three Days Int'l Seerat-un-Nabi(SAW) Conference Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:51 PM

Three days int'l Seerat-un-Nabi(SAW) conference concludes

Education and health facilities should be provided free of cost on non-class basis and all educational institutions should be connected to the national mainstream of education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Education and health facilities should be provided free of cost on non-class basis and all educational institutions should be connected to the national mainstream of education.

The merit should be taken into consideration in the establishment of Rehmat-ul-Alamin Authority is set of recommendations of International Seerat-ul-Nabi(SAW) conference concluded at WUM here on Thursday.

Seerat ul Nabi conference was organized by WUM Department of Islamic Studies and Arabic.

The speakers said that the proposed mercy for the world authority should be established on the basis of merit, education should be promoted as a sacred prophetic mission instead of business and all educational institutions in the country should be linked to a national mainstream education.

For sustainable development, the country's educational and training institutions, including mosques, madrassas, colleges, universities and monasteries, should pay special attention to fulfilling their responsibilities seriously and make it a part of their curriculum.

Education and health facilities should be provided on non-class basis, and new cities should be settled with full facilities, and moreover construction projects on agricultural and orchard lands should be discouraged, they stated.

They also stressed that serious efforts should be made to eradicate outdated traditions related to women, and subjects related to sustainable development should be made part of the curriculum at various levels.

The scope of the relief package should be extended to the lower middle class and a culture of cleanliness and hygiene should be promoted. To ensure the continuity of national policies, it should be kept above the politics of power and dissent.

Earlier, addressing the concluding session of the conference, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General, Institute of Islamic Studies, Islamabad, said that the true love of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) fosters constructive thinking in Muslims, a policy of hatred, violence and siege. It has nothing to do with Seerat Rasool. It is a national duty to raise social awareness against such elements.The standard of the Prophet (PBUH) is forgiveness instead of revenge, that is why he won the hearts of his enemies and showed them the way to the service of islam.

Addressing the conference former Dean of Women University Multan, President of Department of Islamic Studies GC University Sialkot Dr. Syeda Saadia, Former President of Department of Islamic Studies Zakaria University Prof. Dr. Saeed-ur-Rehman, Prof. Dr. Abdul Qudoos Sohaib, Registrar Dr. Qamar Rabab, Dr. Adeela Saeed , Dr. Maryam Zain and Dr. Ferozuddin Shah, President, Department of Islamic Studies, Sargodha University were present at the closing ceremony .

The conference was attended by faculty members and students. In the end, certificates were distributed among the participants of the conference.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad World Business Education Wum Sargodha Sialkot Zia-ul-Haq Women Muslim All Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Arab Love

Recent Stories

Pb Govt upgrades 29,950 employees of various depts ..

Pb Govt upgrades 29,950 employees of various depts: Raja Basharat

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister for "immediate steps" to stop water ..

Prime Minister for "immediate steps" to stop water theft from canals to avert sh ..

1 minute ago
 FBR seizes non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs156.48 ..

FBR seizes non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs156.48 mln in 4 months

1 minute ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad students to e ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad students to educate farmers from tomorrow

1 minute ago
 OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast for 2021

OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast for 2021

5 minutes ago
 Great Narrative Meeting held in collaboration betw ..

Great Narrative Meeting held in collaboration between UAE Government and WEF att ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.