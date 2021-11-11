Education and health facilities should be provided free of cost on non-class basis and all educational institutions should be connected to the national mainstream of education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Education and health facilities should be provided free of cost on non-class basis and all educational institutions should be connected to the national mainstream of education.

The merit should be taken into consideration in the establishment of Rehmat-ul-Alamin Authority is set of recommendations of International Seerat-ul-Nabi(SAW) conference concluded at WUM here on Thursday.

Seerat ul Nabi conference was organized by WUM Department of Islamic Studies and Arabic.

The speakers said that the proposed mercy for the world authority should be established on the basis of merit, education should be promoted as a sacred prophetic mission instead of business and all educational institutions in the country should be linked to a national mainstream education.

For sustainable development, the country's educational and training institutions, including mosques, madrassas, colleges, universities and monasteries, should pay special attention to fulfilling their responsibilities seriously and make it a part of their curriculum.

Education and health facilities should be provided on non-class basis, and new cities should be settled with full facilities, and moreover construction projects on agricultural and orchard lands should be discouraged, they stated.

They also stressed that serious efforts should be made to eradicate outdated traditions related to women, and subjects related to sustainable development should be made part of the curriculum at various levels.

The scope of the relief package should be extended to the lower middle class and a culture of cleanliness and hygiene should be promoted. To ensure the continuity of national policies, it should be kept above the politics of power and dissent.

Earlier, addressing the concluding session of the conference, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General, Institute of Islamic Studies, Islamabad, said that the true love of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) fosters constructive thinking in Muslims, a policy of hatred, violence and siege. It has nothing to do with Seerat Rasool. It is a national duty to raise social awareness against such elements.The standard of the Prophet (PBUH) is forgiveness instead of revenge, that is why he won the hearts of his enemies and showed them the way to the service of islam.

Addressing the conference former Dean of Women University Multan, President of Department of Islamic Studies GC University Sialkot Dr. Syeda Saadia, Former President of Department of Islamic Studies Zakaria University Prof. Dr. Saeed-ur-Rehman, Prof. Dr. Abdul Qudoos Sohaib, Registrar Dr. Qamar Rabab, Dr. Adeela Saeed , Dr. Maryam Zain and Dr. Ferozuddin Shah, President, Department of Islamic Studies, Sargodha University were present at the closing ceremony .

The conference was attended by faculty members and students. In the end, certificates were distributed among the participants of the conference.