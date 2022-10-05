UrduPoint.com

Three Drug Peddlers Held, Huge Quantity Of Drugs Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Police claimed to have arrested 3 drug peddlers besides recovering 22 maunds cannabis in a raid against drugs peddling

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 3 drug peddlers besides recovering 22 maunds cannabis in a raid against drugs peddling.

On the directions of Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, the raids against drug peddlers were underway in the district.

According to details, SHO Tibba Sultanpur police station Rashid Ali received information that a large quantity of cannabis was being loaded into the vehicle.

SHO along with his team raided and arrested three drug peddlers namely Mazhar Iqbal, Muhammad Arshad and Ashfaq and recovered 22 maunds of cannabis from their possession and seized vehicle.

Case was also registered against the accused and legal action started.

DPO Muhammad Zafar Buzdar urged the citizens to cooperate with police to get rid the society from curse of drugs and inform on police helpline 15 about drug peddlers.

He further said that Vehari Police was always ready to help the citizens.

More Stories From Pakistan

