Three injured in firing incident in Tank; police arrest five suspects

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A firing incident in Basti Phool Shah, within the jurisdiction of City Tank Police Station, left three people injured on Friday.

According to police, the incident triggered panic in the area.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Shabbir Hussain Shah, the Station House Officer (SHO) of City Police Station Sher Afzal Khan, along with a police team, swiftly reached the site and apprehended five accused along with the weapon used in the crime.

The prompt police action not only led to the arrest of the suspects but also helped restore peace and order in the locality. The residents of the area lauded the timely and effective response of the police for their bravery and professionalism.

