Traffic On Swat Expressway Affected Due To Landslide

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Due to landslide at Chakdara again, the flow of traffic was effected on Swat Expressway.

In a statement issued here on Friday, traffic going to Peshawar and Islamabad has been diverted from Chakdara Toll Plaza to GT Road, following the condition.

While traffic heading to Swat was redirected towards GT Road through the Palie Interchange.

Motorway Police and FWO teams were working together to restored the traffic flow on this route.

