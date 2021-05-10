UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, 16 Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 02:09 PM

Three killed, 16 injured in road accident

Three persons were killed and 16 other got injured in a road accident, in Jamrud district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed and 16 other got injured in a road accident, in Jamrud district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident was occured between a truck and passenger vehicle in Sor Kamar area on Pak- Afghan highway.

Police said that many of those killed and injured were Afghan citizen going back to Afghanistan for eid holidays.

Rescue 1122 ambulances and aid workers has reached on the spot and shifted injured to DHQ hospital and serious injured were shifted to Peshawar.

