Three killed in Malaysia accident laid to rest in Rustam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The funeral prayer of three youths killed in a road mishap in Malaysia was offered in Rustam tehsil of Mardan district on Tuesday.

Local sources said the funeral prayer of the three youths was attended by thousands of people from political, social, and religious entities and civil society.

The deceased were killed in Malaysia by a speedy car when they were going to offer Eid prayer. Four other people had also sustained injuries in the accident and were under treatment in Malaysia.

The deceased named Adil, Shayan, and Zahir Khan were later laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard amid moving scenes.