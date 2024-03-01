Open Menu

Three Killed In Rain-related Incidents In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Three killed in rain-related incidents in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) At least three children were killed and one other sustained injuries as the roof of a house collapsed due to torrential rains in Kharan district of Balochistan

According to ptv, the teams of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, in coordination with the National Highway Authority, are fully operationalized on highways and at different points and sites to keep roads open with heavy machinery. 

The Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, and other departments are engaged in rescue and relief operations in the rain-hit areas and the dewatering of urban flood water from houses in Gwadar, Jiwani, Surbandar, and Ormara.

Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, in collaboration with local administration, have been continuing relief operations in flood-affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani, and Subandar.

Teams of doctors have been deployed in free medical camps to provide immediate health facilities to the affected, while twelve thousand people were provided with free medical treatment and medicines in these camps.

The teams of the Pakistan Navy are also fully active and busy in the dewatering process in the affected areas. They are rescuing the people trapped in the flash floods and shifting them to safer places.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Pakistan Navy Flood Water Gwadar Kharan NHA From PTV Rains

Recent Stories

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

12 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

13 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

13 hours ago
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

13 hours ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

13 hours ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

13 hours ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

13 hours ago
 Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

13 hours ago
 Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize ..

Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan