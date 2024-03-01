Three Killed In Rain-related Incidents In Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) At least three children were killed and one other sustained injuries as the roof of a house collapsed due to torrential rains in Kharan district of Balochistan.
According to ptv, the teams of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, in coordination with the National Highway Authority, are fully operationalized on highways and at different points and sites to keep roads open with heavy machinery.
The Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, and other departments are engaged in rescue and relief operations in the rain-hit areas and the dewatering of urban flood water from houses in Gwadar, Jiwani, Surbandar, and Ormara.
Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, in collaboration with local administration, have been continuing relief operations in flood-affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani, and Subandar.
Teams of doctors have been deployed in free medical camps to provide immediate health facilities to the affected, while twelve thousand people were provided with free medical treatment and medicines in these camps.
The teams of the Pakistan Navy are also fully active and busy in the dewatering process in the affected areas. They are rescuing the people trapped in the flash floods and shifting them to safer places.
