Three killed, six injured in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed,while six others were injured in separate incidents here in and around Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122,17-year-old Zaman was travelling on a motorcycle near chak 93-RB Jaranwala-Shahkot road when suddenly he fell into canal and drowned.

In second mishap, 35-year-old Muhammad Iqbal r/o Chak 191-RB fell from tractor and crushed under its wheels near Nullawala pull,Chak Jhumra.

In another incident, Muhammad Asif r/o Jarranwala was sleeping in a room when its roof collapsed and he died under the debris.

Separately,two persons--Habib of Warispura and Amir of chak no 85-JB suffered injuries when the roof of a dying factory collapsed on Satiana road. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

In another roof collapse incident, four members of a family including Dilawar, his wife Kiran and two minor children Muhammad Hussain (3) and Amina (6) suffered injuries and shifted to DHQ hospital.