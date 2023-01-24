Three-member dacoit gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):The police have arrested a three-member gang of robbers involved in looting money from people outside banks after they had withdrawn cash.

According to the police spokesman, Waseem Gopang on Tuesday, the outlaws were wanted in more than 40 crimes of similar nature in different districts, including Muzaffargarh, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan.

The suspects had succeeded to escape police arrest a month ago after looting a citizen at gunpoint outside a bank in the jurisdiction of the City Police Station, he added.

The spokesman said the ringleader, Imtiaz alias Black Berry was taken down along with two accomplices namely Mustaqeem and Noor during the raid on Tuesday morning.

He further informed that the arrested accused were also reported to have been involved in the killing of a father and son in the past.

Commending the performance of the investigation team, the DPO announced a cash prize and certificate for them.