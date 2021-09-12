UrduPoint.com

Three Member Fact-finding Committee To Probe Nurses' Recruitment In Merged Districts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Three member fact-finding committee to probe nurses' recruitment in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthuknkhwa government has constituted a three-member committee under chairmanship of Secretary Law to conduct fact finding inquiry into the appointment of nurses in newly merged districts.

The fact finding committee comprises of Secretary Law, Secretary Establishment and Secretary Planning and Development.

A notification issued by the establishment department said that terms of references (TORs) of the committee is to probe whether the hiring of nurses was done as per notified criteria and to examine the procedure adopted for hiring to ascertain fairness.

The fact finding committee will examine all the documents /certificates required for hiring of nurses to ascertain that hiring was done on merit and examine whether credentials and documents of all applicants were processed properly and the system of marking of basic qualification, age , experience and interview were followed in each case.

The committee may also explore policy recommendations / changes in the criteria to accommodate large number of candidates with domiciles from merged districts in similar recruitments.

The committee shall complete findings within two weeks and make it public. Until then, the recruitment process is held in abeyance .

Related Topics

May All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

22 minutes ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

52 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minister

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveri ..

UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

2 hours ago
 SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetin ..

SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetings to boost economic, investme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.