Three new buses added in transport fleet of GCUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Three new buses added in the fleet to provide the best travelling facilities to

students of Government College University, Faisalabad (GCUF).

A varsity spokesperson said on Thursday that keys of new buses were handed

over to Motor Transport Officer Prof Dr Ibrahim in a ceremony.

By adding three

new buses, the number of existing transport fleet touched 13, he said.

The buses will be run for pick and drop of students between main campus

to new campus.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin while performing inauguration of

the buses said that students were being facilitated at all sorts and the university had

taken steps to provide travelling facilities to students.