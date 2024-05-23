Open Menu

Three New Buses Added In Transport Fleet Of GCUF

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Three new buses added in transport fleet of GCUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Three new buses added in the fleet to provide the best travelling facilities to

students of Government College University, Faisalabad (GCUF).

A varsity spokesperson said on Thursday that keys of new buses were handed

over to Motor Transport Officer Prof Dr Ibrahim in a ceremony.

By adding three

new buses, the number of existing transport fleet touched 13, he said.

The buses will be run for pick and drop of students between main campus

to new campus.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin while performing inauguration of

the buses said that students were being facilitated at all sorts and the university had

taken steps to provide travelling facilities to students.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Nasir GCUF All Government Best

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

33 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

7 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

17 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

17 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

17 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

17 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

17 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan