Three New Buses Added In Transport Fleet Of GCUF
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Three new buses added in the fleet to provide the best travelling facilities to
students of Government College University, Faisalabad (GCUF).
A varsity spokesperson said on Thursday that keys of new buses were handed
over to Motor Transport Officer Prof Dr Ibrahim in a ceremony.
By adding three
new buses, the number of existing transport fleet touched 13, he said.
The buses will be run for pick and drop of students between main campus
to new campus.
Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin while performing inauguration of
the buses said that students were being facilitated at all sorts and the university had
taken steps to provide travelling facilities to students.
