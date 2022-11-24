UrduPoint.com

Three New Low-cost Housing Schemes Approved

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency on Thursday approved three new low-cost housing schemes, including Green Woods Housing Scheme (Forest Town) Rawalpindi, Tariq Sharif Housing Scheme Smart City Rawalpindi and Minar Housing City Housing Scheme Sheikhupura.

The meeting decided to form monitoring committees for evolving an effective monitoring system that would send regular implementation reports every month.

Chairing the 90th meeting of governing body, Senior Provincial Minister Main Aslam Iqbal said that it also decided to create an effective mechanism in collaboration with developers to facilitate the provision of roofs to the homeless strata. For this purpose, the laws would be amended if needed.  The senior minister asked for complete details about 172 housing schemes of the agency.

He also asked for the details of the agreement with the Akhuwat organization to provide loans to people for constructing houses in low-cost housing schemes.

  Aslam Iqbal directed that the agency board should ensure the implementation of timelines of low-cost housing schemes with the approval. Trees would never be cut down to build a new housing scheme; he stressed and made it clear that developers had to plant trees in the allotted space in residential schemes with efficient water supply and drainage systems in every residential scheme.

Negligence in providing facilities to developers of low-cost housing schemes would not be tolerated, he said and added that 20% of the quota in residential schemes had been reserved for the New Pakistan Housing Project.  The meeting also approved administrative and financial matters.

DG Khalid Nazir Wattoo, board members, housing department officers and developersattended the meeting.

