FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The district health authority in a crackdown against quacks sealed three clinics on Friday.

According to official sources, various teams sealed Tanveer Clinics in ChakNo 76-RB Resoolpura, Jarranwala, Dr Rashid and Asif Clinics in Chak No 399-GB RehmeShah Tandlianwala.