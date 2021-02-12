Three rare black buck deer stolen from D.I.Khan Wildlife park recovered in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Three rare black buck deer which were stolen from wildlife park of D.I.Khan have been recovered from Bahawalpur district of Punjab, informed Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer (SDWO) in D.I.Khan Manahil Wahab on Friday.

Talking to APP, Manahil informed that three black buck deer were stolen from D.I.Khan Wildlife Park on late Tuesday night despite presence of two security guards in the park.

The deer were stolen from the park by cutting of fences, she added. Both the security guards were handed over to Police for investigation.

However, Manahil added, all the stolen deer were recovered by Forest Department of Bahawalpur district from a home who later contacted officials concerned in D.I.Khan.

She said presently the recovered deer were kept by Bahawalpur Forest Department at Lal Suhanra National Park.

Manahil apprised that the Wildlife Department has sent a team to bring back the recovered deer from Bahawalpur.

She said investigation was in progress by Police and responsibility would be fixed on persons involved in the stealing of animals from the park.