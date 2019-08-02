UrduPoint.com
Three Suspects Held During Search Operation In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:12 PM

Three suspects held during search operation in Islamabad

Islamabad police conducted search operations in various areas of Bhara Kahu police station and arrested three suspects, a police spokesman said here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad police conducted search operations in various areas of Bhara Kahu police station and arrested three suspects, a police spokesman said here on Friday.

Following Special orders of Inspector General Of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan grand targeted search and combing operations are being continued in federal capital. The purpose of these search operations is to curb the crime and the menace of drugs from the capital.

Under supervision of SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi, the search operation were also participated by Rangers, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies.

The search operation was conducted in areas of Madina Town and surroundings. The officials nabbed three suspects and recovered one 44 bore , one 30 bore pistol and two iron punches from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations is to heightened the security in Federal capital and to curb the crime. He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them. "Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned in this regard" the DIG added.

