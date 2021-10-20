Three terrorists killed in Peshawar : CTD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department ( CTD ) Peshawar on Wednesday killed three terrorists of Diash ( ISKP) in the intelligence based operation in the jurisdiction of Shahpur Police Station.

The CTD officials said, a special raiding team was sent of the area upon receiving information about presence of terrorists in the area.

The CTD team cordoned off the area where the hideout of the wanted extremists was located.

Upon learning this, the terrorists opened fire on the CTD team and police party also returned fire.

During heavy exchange of fire between two sides three terrorists were killed and about two or three terrorists manged to escape taking advantage of darkness.

Police said that those killed terrorists yet to be identified.Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and stared search operation to arrest fleeing terrorists.