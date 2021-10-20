UrduPoint.com

Three Terrorists Killed In Peshawar : CTD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:40 PM

Three terrorists killed in Peshawar : CTD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department ( CTD ) Peshawar on Wednesday killed three terrorists of Diash ( ISKP) in the intelligence based operation in the jurisdiction of Shahpur Police Station.

The CTD officials said, a special raiding team was sent of the area upon receiving information about presence of terrorists in the area.

The CTD team cordoned off the area where the hideout of the wanted extremists was located.

Upon learning this, the terrorists opened fire on the CTD team and police party also returned fire.

During heavy exchange of fire between two sides three terrorists were killed and about two or three terrorists manged to escape taking advantage of darkness.

Police said that those killed terrorists yet to be identified.Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and stared search operation to arrest fleeing terrorists.

Related Topics

Peshawar Fire Police Exchange Police Station Shahpur

Recent Stories

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

12 minutes ago
 Three-day Eid Milad celebrations held at Governor' ..

Three-day Eid Milad celebrations held at Governor's House

2 minutes ago
 US Stocks Mostly Higher on Strong US Earnings, Dow ..

US Stocks Mostly Higher on Strong US Earnings, Dow at Record High

15 minutes ago
 DC visits Mukhtiarkar office Sakrand, inspects rev ..

DC visits Mukhtiarkar office Sakrand, inspects revenue record

15 minutes ago
 Ukrainian GTS Operator Applies for Participation i ..

Ukrainian GTS Operator Applies for Participation in Nord Stream 2 Certification

15 minutes ago
 Past govts' poor policies destroyed country's econ ..

Past govts' poor policies destroyed country's economy: Ali Muhammad

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.