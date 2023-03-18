UrduPoint.com

Three Terrorists Killed In South Awaran IBO: ISPR

March 18, 2023

The Security Forces have killed three terrorists in a gun battle during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted after tracking their hideout in general area South of Awaran, Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The Security Forces have killed three terrorists in a gun battle during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted after tracking their hideout in general area South of Awaran, Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, from March 15th onwards, an Intelligence Based Operation was initiated to intercept a terrorist group operating in the general area South of Awaran.

The terrorists were linked with firing and improvised explosive devices incidents along Turbat Awaran Road and surrounding areas.

The forces based on credible information had laid multiple ambushes along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for last three days.

Resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout, and on being blocked, opened fire on the security forces.

During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

"Pakistan Army in step with Nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.

