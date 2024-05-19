Open Menu

Three Wanted House Burglars Netted, Valuables, Weapon Recovered

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Islamabad Police Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team arrested three wanted members of a house burglar gang involved in numerous criminal activities also recovered cash, mobile phones, laptops, gold ornaments, and weapons used in crime from their possession.

A public relations officer on Sunday said that, responding to the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has started “Nasha ab Nahe” movement and intensified crackdown against the criminal elements and drugs peddlers in order to eliminate the crime and drug menace from the city.

Following these directions, the ARDU police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a house burglar gang.

The accused were identified as Noman Ejaz, Abrar Hassan and Raheem Ullah.

Police team also recovered cash, mobile phones, laptop, gold ornaments and weapons used in the crime from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that "Nasha Ab Nahi" is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at ensuring the eradication of drugs from our society and cracking down on drug peddlers, thereby safeguarding the lives of our young generation.

The citizens are urged to immediately report any suspicious individuals or activity related to drug activities to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline "Pucar-15," or via "ICT-15" app.

