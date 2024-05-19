Three Wanted House Burglars Netted, Valuables, Weapon Recovered
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Islamabad Police Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team arrested three wanted members of a house burglar gang involved in numerous criminal activities also recovered cash, mobile phones, laptops, gold ornaments, and weapons used in crime from their possession.
A public relations officer on Sunday said that, responding to the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has started “Nasha ab Nahe” movement and intensified crackdown against the criminal elements and drugs peddlers in order to eliminate the crime and drug menace from the city.
Following these directions, the ARDU police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a house burglar gang.
The accused were identified as Noman Ejaz, Abrar Hassan and Raheem Ullah.
Police team also recovered cash, mobile phones, laptop, gold ornaments and weapons used in the crime from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
The IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that "Nasha Ab Nahi" is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at ensuring the eradication of drugs from our society and cracking down on drug peddlers, thereby safeguarding the lives of our young generation.
The citizens are urged to immediately report any suspicious individuals or activity related to drug activities to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline "Pucar-15," or via "ICT-15" app.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting regarding progress of SEZ enterprises in Dl Khan held5 minutes ago
-
Police directed to intensify efforts for crime control, resolving pending cases5 minutes ago
-
15 drug peddlers held, huge cache of narcotics recovered6 minutes ago
-
127 power pilferers netted in South Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Bishkek situation normal; political party misrepresenting incident: Tarar16 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects three more connections over tempering16 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM assures support for victims of Bishkek incident, dismisses false propaganda26 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters netted, five motorbikes seized26 minutes ago
-
Japanese ambassador calls on CM, discusses trade36 minutes ago
-
MPA Daud Afridi raids Tehsil Hospital Lachi55 minutes ago
-
Balanced diet boosts brain health; study56 minutes ago
-
MCHC, OT, Family Planning Centre set up at RCC; Dr Ansar Ishaq56 minutes ago