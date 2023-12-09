Open Menu

Tiger Attack Incident: ACS Saqib Zafar Inspects Safety Arrangements At Zoo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Tiger attack incident: ACS Saqib Zafar inspects safety arrangements at zoo

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) In response to the recent unfortunate incident where a citizen lost his life in a tiger attack at Bahawalpur Zoo, Additional Chief Secretary (CS) of South Punjab, Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar, took immediate action and visited zoo to inspect safety arrangements.

The additional CS directed officers to install gate of open stairs. During his visit, he also directed the installation of closed-circuit tv cameras throughout the zoo, emphasizing the importance of a dedicated control room for continuous monitoring.

Saqib Zafar also instructed a comprehensive security audit for the entire zoo, ensuring that deficiencies were promptly addressed.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Captain Saqib Zafar declared that all necessary measures would be implemented based on the forthcoming inquiry committee's report.

In a briefing, Deputy Director of Wildlife and Zoo Curator Syed Ali Usman Bukhari disclosed, "Security personnel on night duty have been increased from five to ten, with the immediate suspension of two individuals involved in the incident expressing lethargy."

Syed Ali Usman Bukhari confirmed the swift implementation of CCTV systems inside the zoo and assured that the installation of gated stairs for tiger and bear cages would be completed within two days.

The zoo is set to reopen to the general public by Monday, reflecting the authorities' commitment to ensuring a safer environment for both visitors and animals.

More Stories From Pakistan