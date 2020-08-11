UrduPoint.com
Tiger Force Tree Plantation Day Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Tree plantation day was observed here and trees and plants were planted at Bahawalpur Museum in connection with Tiger Force tree plantation day.

Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Muhammad Zubair Rabbani planted tree at Bahawalpur Museum.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that tree plantation drive was launched on the directions of the Federal government. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to see Tiger Force to be engaged in tree plantation drive to make the environment clean.

He said that air pollution used to damage human health, adding that trees and plants helped in making environment clean and better. He said that global warming had become a danger to earth, adding that however, forests helped in overcoming this menace.

