Istehkam Forum Lauds PM Shehbaz Sharif's Firm Resolve On Kashmir Issue's Settlement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:00 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Sep, 2025) President, Istehkam Forum Belgium, Raja Muhammad Khalid has highly appreciated the courageous and fact-based statement of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in which he said that without resolving the Kashmir issue, neither sustainable peace in the Subcontinent was possible nor any improvement in relations with India.
Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in London, Raja Khalid, also Chairman Youth Wing Europe, said that during the decisive Operation Banyan al-Marsous, under the leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Armed Forces shot down six Indian fighter jets, opening the eyes of the entire world, according to a message released to the media here on Wednesday.
He further stated that despite the historic success of Operation Banyan al-Marsous and the clear defeat inflicted upon India, the current situation in Indian- Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir remained extremely grave and alarming.
The confessional statements of the puppet Chief Minister of the occupied Kashmir testified to the reality that Indian oppression and tyranny, extrajudicial killings, large-scale arrests, confiscation of properties, and the heinous campaign of settling non-state residents are continuing with intensity.
"The objective is to erase the Muslim majority identity of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and deprive the Kashmiri people of their fundamental right to self-determination", he added.
Khalid said that the international community must accept the fact that the dream of peace in South Asia could not be realized until the Kashmiri people were granted their inalienable and internationally recognized right to self-determination.
He reaffirmed the resolve that the Kashmiri people would continue their freedom struggle until they achieve their birthright of self-determination.
APP/ahr/378
