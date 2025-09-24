Open Menu

Polling Underway For LG By-elections In 14 Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Polling underway for LG by-elections in 14 districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Polling for the by-elections on 28 local government seats across 14 districts of Sindh began on Wednesday.

Voting started at 8:00 a.m. and will continue uninterrupted until 4:00 p.m.

According to the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner, polling is underway in various councils of Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Sukkur, Ghotki, and Khairpur. Voting is also being held in Karachi East, Karachi West, Keamari, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Badin, and Thatta.

The spokesperson said that the total number of registered voters are 243,187, including 133,038 men and 110,154 women.

Strict security arrangements have been made across all districts.

The Provincial Election Commissioner, Ejaz Anwar Chohan, has directed the concerned authorities to remain vigilant to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections.

He further urged the public to visit polling stations without fear and exercise their right to vote.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in multilateral me ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in multilateral meeting hosted by US President i ..

6 hours ago
 GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming minister ..

GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming ministerial meeting in Kuwait

9 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian ..

Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..

10 hours ago
 Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UA ..

Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history

11 hours ago
Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights ri ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights rich heritage

11 hours ago
 UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in ..

UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day

11 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial ..

Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial two points after beating Sri L ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs extend condolences to Custodian ..

UAE President, VPs extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..

11 hours ago
 Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperati ..

Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos

12 hours ago
 Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces ..

Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan