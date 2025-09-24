Polling underway for LG by-elections in 14 districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Polling for the by-elections on 28 local government seats across 14 districts of Sindh began on Wednesday.

Voting started at 8:00 a.m. and will continue uninterrupted until 4:00 p.m.

According to the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner, polling is underway in various councils of Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Sukkur, Ghotki, and Khairpur. Voting is also being held in Karachi East, Karachi West, Keamari, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Badin, and Thatta.

The spokesperson said that the total number of registered voters are 243,187, including 133,038 men and 110,154 women.

Strict security arrangements have been made across all districts.

The Provincial Election Commissioner, Ejaz Anwar Chohan, has directed the concerned authorities to remain vigilant to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections.

He further urged the public to visit polling stations without fear and exercise their right to vote.