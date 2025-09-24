Open Menu

DPM Dar Meets Turkiye's President Erdogan, Bahrain's FM Dr Abdullatif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 12:40 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday met with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"Always great pleasure to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, this time on the margins of 'UNGA80'. Our brotherly Pakistan–Türkiye ties remain very strong and we look forward to elevating these to even greater strategic heights, InshaAllah," the deputy PM wrote on his official X handle. Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan was also present on the occasion.

Separately, the DPM/FM met with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani. During the meeting they highlighted their commitment to strengthening the brotherly bilateral relations, the importance of high-level exchanges, and their shared resolve to expand cooperation across multifaceted areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, DPM/FM Ishaq Dar also met UN Police Adviser, Faisal Shahkar. During the meeting he said he was extremely proud to see a fellow Pakistani contributing to the world peace and stability.

