AJK HC Orders To Immediately Make Appointment CEC Under Interim Constitution

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 11:00 AM

AJK HC orders to immediately make appointment CEC under interim constitution

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Sep, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court (HC), while accepting an instant writ petition, has directed the AJK Prime Minister to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Member of the Election Commission, AJK, in line with the constitution.

A single-member bench of the AJK High Court comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Ejaz Khan, while accepting the writ petition filed by one petitioner Ch. Ejaz Ahmed Khatana and Ex-candidate of PML (N) from Constituency Legislative Assembly-16, Bagh City,

In a detailed judgement, the learned court comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Ejaz Khan, said the captioned amended writ petition has been addressed under Article 44 of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Interim Constitution, 1974.

APP/ahr/378

