Governor KP, PM’s Climate Change Coordinator discuss post-flood recovery, climate resilience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam, held a meeting to review the devastating aftermath of recent floods in KP, Punjab and chart a way forward for recovery & resilience.

The discussion centered on urgent post-flood assessments, rehabilitation measures, and long-term climate adaptation strategies.

Romina Alam said that unprecedented monsoon rains coupled with accelerated glacial melt had displaced thousands of families, destroyed vital infrastructure, and crippled agriculture and livelihoods across the two provinces.

Stressing the importance of data-driven recovery, she said: “Without credible and comprehensive assessments of damage to homes, schools, health facilities, and farmland, our response plans cannot fully address the scale of this calamity.”

She reaffirmed that her office and the Ministry of Climate Change would extend technical and institutional support to KP for immediate recovery as well as long-term adaptation initiatives.

Governor Kundi welcomed the Federal government’s backing but emphasized that Pakistan should have promptly launched a flash appeal to the international community to mobilize humanitarian and financial support.

Citing lessons from the 2022 floods, which inflicted losses of over USD 30 billion, he underlined the need for proactive disaster preparedness and stronger global engagement.

Both sides agreed to strengthen coordination between federal and provincial institutions, integrate climate resilience into development plans, and tap international climate finance to bolster disaster preparedness. Priority areas highlighted included enhanced early warning systems, improved river management, reforestation, and watershed management.

Romina Alam further underscored Pakistan’s international advocacy role, pointing to upcoming climate negotiations.

“The climate crisis is here and now, impacting our people, our economy, and our security. Pakistan will continue to push for loss and damage financing and greater global support, including at COP30 in Belem.”

The meeting concluded with a joint pledge for sustained collaboration and regular follow-ups to ensure timely relief and sustainable recovery for affected communities in KP and beyond.