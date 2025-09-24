- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor KP, PM’s Climate Change Coordinator discuss post-flood recovery, climate resilience
Governor KP, PM’s Climate Change Coordinator Discuss Post-flood Recovery, Climate Resilience
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 01:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam, held a meeting to review the devastating aftermath of recent floods in KP, Punjab and chart a way forward for recovery & resilience.
The discussion centered on urgent post-flood assessments, rehabilitation measures, and long-term climate adaptation strategies.
Romina Alam said that unprecedented monsoon rains coupled with accelerated glacial melt had displaced thousands of families, destroyed vital infrastructure, and crippled agriculture and livelihoods across the two provinces.
Stressing the importance of data-driven recovery, she said: “Without credible and comprehensive assessments of damage to homes, schools, health facilities, and farmland, our response plans cannot fully address the scale of this calamity.”
She reaffirmed that her office and the Ministry of Climate Change would extend technical and institutional support to KP for immediate recovery as well as long-term adaptation initiatives.
Governor Kundi welcomed the Federal government’s backing but emphasized that Pakistan should have promptly launched a flash appeal to the international community to mobilize humanitarian and financial support.
Citing lessons from the 2022 floods, which inflicted losses of over USD 30 billion, he underlined the need for proactive disaster preparedness and stronger global engagement.
Both sides agreed to strengthen coordination between federal and provincial institutions, integrate climate resilience into development plans, and tap international climate finance to bolster disaster preparedness. Priority areas highlighted included enhanced early warning systems, improved river management, reforestation, and watershed management.
Romina Alam further underscored Pakistan’s international advocacy role, pointing to upcoming climate negotiations.
“The climate crisis is here and now, impacting our people, our economy, and our security. Pakistan will continue to push for loss and damage financing and greater global support, including at COP30 in Belem.”
The meeting concluded with a joint pledge for sustained collaboration and regular follow-ups to ensure timely relief and sustainable recovery for affected communities in KP and beyond.
Recent Stories
Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history
Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights rich heritage
UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day
Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial two points after beating Sri L ..
UAE President, VPs extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos
Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..
Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched
High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sultan bin Khalid ..
UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP, PM’s Climate Change Coordinator discuss post-flood recovery, climate resilience2 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar meets Turkiye's President Erdogan, Bahrain's FM Dr Abdullatif42 minutes ago
-
Gaza has become a graveyard for humanity, global conscience; time for action, not words: Dar42 minutes ago
-
2nd Chief Of Naval Staff Int'l Sailing Regatta-2025 commences in Karachi2 hours ago
-
All Afghan refugees must go back: Asif2 hours ago
-
PM seeks stronger bilateral ties with Kuwait in various sectors2 hours ago
-
Pakistan on path digital transformation: IT Minister2 hours ago
-
PPP to remain voice of flood victims: Shazia Mari2 hours ago
-
Oppostion in KP Assembly criticizes Govt for deforestation, delays in roads construction2 hours ago
-
Governor inaugurates Pashtu Digitalization Project on Culture Day in Quetta2 hours ago
-
Musadik for adopting better planning to address challenges of climate change2 hours ago
-
PCF hosts 3rd Climate Youth Summit 20252 hours ago