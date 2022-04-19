To protect forest fire, DC Abbottabad imposes ban on campfires

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday imposed a ban on setting up fire in the camps under section 144 of the Penal Code.

The ban was imposed during a meeting regarding taking measures against the occurrence of forest fires following the provincial government orders.

The DC while speaking on the occasion said that the majority of wildfires in district Abbottabad are human-caused by cigarettes, campfires, improper burning of debris, arson and discarded wood ashes. He said we need to protect our forests which are under threat by human-caused fire.

The DC also directed the relevant agencies to take all precautionary measures in this regard. The ban was imposed to protect the forests as in most cases forests catch fire through camping or owing to the negligence of tourists.

Tariq Salam Marwat also chaired a meeting regarding Dengue Fever control where the Department of Health briefed the DC about the measures that have been taken for dengue control.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, while finalizing the dengue control and preparedness, called for the training of staff. He directed WSSCA, TMA Abbottabad, Havelian, Lora and Lower Tanawal, Local Government and other concerned departments to take steps for dengue control.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad also directed the health and other departments to launch a special campaign for dengue control among the people. He said that standing water is the number one breeding spot for mosquitoes and directed taking steps to prevent standing water in urban as well as rural areas and ordered dengue control inside health centers to avoid any emergencies.