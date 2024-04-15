Torrential Rain Stuck Life In Hazara Division
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Three days of continuous torrential rain have paralyzed life in the Hazara division, severing many road connections and triggering landslides that have blocked several roads, including the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Kohistan. Flash floods have engulfed residential areas in Abbottabad.
According to reports, the persistent heavy downpour in upper Hazara division, including Abbottabad city, Galyat, Kaghan, Naran, Kohistan, Battagram, and Thandyani, has resulted in numerous road blockages due to landslides. Flash floods have also breached defenses, entered homes and caused widespread destruction.
In Havelian, Abbottabad, Qalandar Abad, and Manshra, the KKH has been blocked at multiple points by flash floods, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded in the water.
Heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, has caused significant damage to electricity transmission lines and telecommunication systems across most parts of Hazara division.
Several link roads throughout the division have been cut off due to flash floods and landslides.
In Abbottabad city, the overwhelmed sewerage system has led to the inundation of streets and homes with filth carried by flash floods, sweeping away furniture and household items in various parts of the city. Key roads such as KKH, Main Murree Road, Kakul Road, Mandian, Supply Bazaar, and Link Road Abbottabad have turned into virtual cesspools.
Numerous thoroughfares and connecting roads in Galyat, Thandiani, Mansehra, Battagram, and the Kaghan Valley have been destroyed by heavy rain, landslides, and flash floods. In Mansehra, structural collapses and other incidents triggered by windstorms and heavy rain have been reported.
The meteorological department has forecasted more rain and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours for the Hazara division, particularly in the upper parts, which may exacerbate flooding and landslides.
