Trader Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 10:16 PM

A delegation of Anjuman Tajran Badami Bagh Lahore led by President Waqar Ahmad Mian called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Thursday

The delegation apprised the governor Punjab of the various problems faced by the traders.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the country cannot develop without promoting business activities. He said that Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has always played its role to provide a better and favorable environment to the business community.

The Governor Punjab appreciated the work of the business community regarding the welfare of the people and especially for sending relief goods to the flood victims.

He said the businessmen are not only contributing to the development of the country by paying taxes but they also actively participate in helping their countrymen in every difficult time.

He said that the business community is also a source of providing employment to many people.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the country is currently facing various challenges including economic one. He said subversive and anarchic politics are not in the interest of the country in any way.

He said on one side the flood was ravaging the country, and on the other side politics of anarchy is being done, adding, "We should play a role for the development and prosperity of the country by putting all our personal interests behind us."The Governor Punjab assured the delegation to forward their problems to the concerned departments.

The delegation included Sohail Imtiaz Butt, Jawad Samad, Mian Abdul Rauf, Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf, Zubair Ahmed Mughal, Owais Saeed Pracha, Muhammad Tahir Jameel, Muhammad Akhlaq, Umair Asif Sheikh, Mian Mustafa, Asim Saeed, Naseer Akbar Qureshi, Muhammad Adnan and Adeel Ahmed.

