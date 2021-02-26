UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traditional Rural Sports Regained Attraction During COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Traditional rural sports regained attraction during COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Traditional rural sports appeared to have gained attention of the people during the coronavirus-related restrictions, an opportunity people availed to peep into their past and indulge in games they used to play in their childhood.

The healthy activities were on decline in rural areas as people had left playing those games which they and their elders were once fond of. The lockdown had forced countless people to move to their rural hometowns, either due to monetary problems due to losing jobs, or, in case of affluent class, to spend some quiet quality time enjoying nature's beauty and most importantly to be away from the virus risk in urban areas.

During the early wave of the deadly virus, people stuck themselves inside homes and restricted their outdoor activities but they had started small get together with their close ones before start of the second wave.

Muhammad Suleman from Chak 345/wb, Dunyapur, told APP that he was a permanent resident of Lahore for the last 12 years but returned with family to his native town Dunyapur after COVID-19 put his business operations at risk. He said that he started playing traditional games of his childhood like "Gulli Danda" , "Wanju", "Kabbadi", arm wrestling, volleyball, street cricket, Luddo, 'Kanchay", "Stoliya" and many other games which he played with his elders years ago.

'The experience was an unforgettable joy" and it also made his son Noman have the taste of the traditional games he had never heard of. Noman Ali said, he played these games for the first time ever in his life and found it different and more entertaining than games on smartphone. He said: "Playing with glass balls (Kanchay) with age fellows was more entertaining than online games." An age old landlord from the same village, Ashfaq Hussain, said, the lockdown had affected life adversely but it did one big favour adding it brought the scattered family members back home again to enjoy gossip with one another and play games they had almost forgotten.

He said that his two sons were living in different cities for their jobs and they seldom came home due to official responsibilities. "Now my two sons and their families are back home and enjoying family reunion after seven long years under one roof as they used to enjoy over a decade ago.

On the other hand, a large number of youngsters can be seen playing different traditional games in the villages while elders play cards, Luddo and other games on the other side.

The worldwide pandemic claimed thousands of lives and affected millions but on the other side, it provides opportunity to reunite families and revive traditional games after a long time.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Sports Business Same Family From Allied Rental Modarba Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

2 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

3 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.