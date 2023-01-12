UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Decides To Ban Entry Of Motorcycle Rickshaws On Busy Roads

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police decided to ban entry of motorcycle rickshaws on the busiest roads to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Traffic police sources said Thursday that motorcycle rickshaws caused traffic jams on roads so it had been decided to ban entry of the three-wheelers on Old Landa Bazaar, Akbarabad, GTS Chowk, Station Chowk, Abdullahpur Overhead Bridge, Jhal Chowk Overhead Bridge, Slip American Hospital Mor, Corporation Mor, Anwari Masjid, Babar Cinema Chowk, ImambargahChowk, Sector Officer Clock Tower-II, Kothi Tahir Shah, Nishat Cinema, Jinnah Colony Chowkand Chiniot Bazaar.

