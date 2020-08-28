UrduPoint.com
Traffic Police Finalize For 9th, 10th Moharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:07 PM

Traffic police finalize for 9th, 10th Moharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ):City Traffic Police has made adequate arrangements for smooth traffic flow on roads leading to central Imam Bargahs here on 9th, 10th Muharram.

According to traffic police spokesperson here on Friday, Kotwali Chowk from Chiniot Bazar Chowk to Babar Cinema Chowk, Circular Road from Chiniot Bazar to Bumtti Chowk, railway road Gumtti Chowk to Standard Chartered Bank chowk, Corporation road from Gumtti Chowk to Corporation morrh, Imambargahs Chowk, Jhang Bazar to Kothi tahir Shah Morrh, all the eight bazaars of clock tower chowk, Eidgah Chowk to Kotwali Chowk, District Council Chowk to Kutchehry Bazar Chowk, Nishat Cinema Morrh to Narrwala Chowk, Jhal Chowk to Saleemi Chowk will remain closed for all types of vehicular traffic on 10th Muharram-ul-Harram.

The citizens will adopt alternate routes Rajbah Road and Jail Road.

He said that parking areas included Kothi Tahir Shah to Dairy Farm morrh, GC University ground No 4, police patrol pump, Nisar Akbar Chowk, Gulber Road and old corporation morrh.

Traffic police will also set up pickets at 77 points including entry and exit points.

The citizens can call at helpline 1915 for any information.

