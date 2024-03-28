Open Menu

Traffic Police Hold Awareness Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Traffic police hold awareness camp

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The City Traffic Police held an awareness camp on safety measures against kite string at Allied Mor, here on Thursday.

The traffic staff installed safety wires/shields free-of-cost on motorcycles of citizens. CTO Maqsood Ahmad Lone, DSP Circle Civil Lines Muhammad Nawaz Kamoka, In-charge education Unit Irm Naz and others were also present. Students of a religious school and teachers also participated in the camp. Students were carrying placards inscribed with slogans about safety measures.

The CTO urged motorcyclists to install safety rods on their two-wheelers for safety from metallic and chemical coated kite string. He said that traffic staff were performing the job at various important points in the city hence citizens must install rods by visiting the traffic police camps.

DSP Nawaz Kamoka asked citizens to save themselves and their near and dears ones from string and keep a piece of cloth or handkerchief on the neck and avoid making small children sit on patrol tanks.

Related Topics

Police Education Job Traffic Circle From

Recent Stories

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-1 ..

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged

8 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses positive trend today

PSX witnesses positive trend today

58 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

1 hour ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

1 hour ago
 May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

2 hours ago
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

2 hours ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

16 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan