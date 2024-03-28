Traffic police hold awareness camp

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The City Traffic Police held an awareness camp on safety measures against kite string at Allied Mor, here on Thursday.

The traffic staff installed safety wires/shields free-of-cost on motorcycles of citizens. CTO Maqsood Ahmad Lone, DSP Circle Civil Lines Muhammad Nawaz Kamoka, In-charge education Unit Irm Naz and others were also present. Students of a religious school and teachers also participated in the camp. Students were carrying placards inscribed with slogans about safety measures.

The CTO urged motorcyclists to install safety rods on their two-wheelers for safety from metallic and chemical coated kite string. He said that traffic staff were performing the job at various important points in the city hence citizens must install rods by visiting the traffic police camps.

DSP Nawaz Kamoka asked citizens to save themselves and their near and dears ones from string and keep a piece of cloth or handkerchief on the neck and avoid making small children sit on patrol tanks.