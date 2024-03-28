Traffic Police Hold Awareness Camp
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The City Traffic Police held an awareness camp on safety measures against kite string at Allied Mor, here on Thursday.
The traffic staff installed safety wires/shields free-of-cost on motorcycles of citizens. CTO Maqsood Ahmad Lone, DSP Circle Civil Lines Muhammad Nawaz Kamoka, In-charge education Unit Irm Naz and others were also present. Students of a religious school and teachers also participated in the camp. Students were carrying placards inscribed with slogans about safety measures.
The CTO urged motorcyclists to install safety rods on their two-wheelers for safety from metallic and chemical coated kite string. He said that traffic staff were performing the job at various important points in the city hence citizens must install rods by visiting the traffic police camps.
DSP Nawaz Kamoka asked citizens to save themselves and their near and dears ones from string and keep a piece of cloth or handkerchief on the neck and avoid making small children sit on patrol tanks.
Recent Stories
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
PSX witnesses positive trend today
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 391,000 fine imposed on profiteers7 minutes ago
-
NHA mobilizes efforts to clear landslide in Zhob-Dhanasar section7 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged8 minutes ago
-
4,710 drug-peddlers arrested in current year17 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 07 drug peddlers , recovered mainpuri17 minutes ago
-
32 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted17 minutes ago
-
SNGPL intensifies efforts against gas theft17 minutes ago
-
All-out efforts being made to control kite flying: CPO27 minutes ago
-
Annual prize distribution ceremony held for special children37 minutes ago
-
Korean Ambassador visits Swat, expresses admiration for the beauty of KP37 minutes ago
-
PFA wasted 200 kg substandard gram flour37 minutes ago
-
Police bust dacoit gang; arrest three accused47 minutes ago