Traffic police inspects under construction road in Badhabair

The team of traffic police led by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwaat here Monday inspected under construction road in Badhabair area at Kohat Road to review road structure as per rules assigned for smooth traffic flow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The team of traffic police led by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwaat here Monday inspected under construction road in Badhabair area at Kohat Road to review road structure as per rules assigned for smooth traffic flow.

DSP City-II Sher Azam briefed the team about present condition of under construction road and informed that the department concerned would complete all the work within five days.

The team also installed blocks by removing additional u-turns for traffic flow on busiest Kohat Road.

On the occasion, CTO directed authorities concerned to complete construction work on Kohat Road as soon as possible to facilitate people.

He warned that disruption in smooth traffic flow would not be tolerated and actions against violators of lane discipline, wrong overtaking, running unregistered vehicles, unfastening seatbelts during travel would be dealt under law concerned.