UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Police Inspects Under Construction Road In Badhabair

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:39 PM

Traffic police inspects under construction road in Badhabair

The team of traffic police led by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwaat here Monday inspected under construction road in Badhabair area at Kohat Road to review road structure as per rules assigned for smooth traffic flow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The team of traffic police led by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwaat here Monday inspected under construction road in Badhabair area at Kohat Road to review road structure as per rules assigned for smooth traffic flow.

DSP City-II Sher Azam briefed the team about present condition of under construction road and informed that the department concerned would complete all the work within five days.

The team also installed blocks by removing additional u-turns for traffic flow on busiest Kohat Road.

On the occasion, CTO directed authorities concerned to complete construction work on Kohat Road as soon as possible to facilitate people.

He warned that disruption in smooth traffic flow would not be tolerated and actions against violators of lane discipline, wrong overtaking, running unregistered vehicles, unfastening seatbelts during travel would be dealt under law concerned.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Kohat All

Recent Stories

Police Arrest Ex-President of Barcelona FC After R ..

2 minutes ago

United orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes in sig ..

2 minutes ago

UN Special Rapporteur Says Russia Likely Responsib ..

2 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

5 minutes ago

Additional IG Police directs strict action against ..

5 minutes ago

ITP issues 21,948 challan tickets during last week ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.