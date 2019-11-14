Traffic police launches campaign 'Helmet Sub Key Lye'

Traffic police has formally launched vigorous campaign 'Helmet Sub Key Lye', said Chief Traffic Officer Sardar Muhammad Asif Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) -:Traffic police has formally launched vigorous campaign 'Helmet Sub Key Lye', said Chief Traffic Officer Sardar Muhammad Asif Khan.

Addressing a general meeting of traffic police officers here, he said that wearing helmet was essential for all motorcyclists.

He said that "citizens should wear helmets while driving as it saves them from head injuries in case of road accidents".

He said that awareness campaign about benefits of helmets has been launched for one week during which traffic education unit will display banners at prominent places. Awareness lectures will also be held at educational institutes, he added.

After November 21, violators will be challaned.

DSP headquarter Imran Sharif, DSP Peoples Colony Sajidah Awan, DSP Civil Lines Nasim Akhtar and large numbers of traffic wardens were present on the occasion.