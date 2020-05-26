UrduPoint.com
Traffic Police Starts Drive Against Motorcyclists

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Traffic police starts drive against motorcyclists

LOWER DIR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::On the Directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir , Sadaat Hassan, the Traffic Evolution Unit (TEU) of Traffic Police started drives against one wheeling and unregistered or without number plates motorbikes.

During the drive, started to check increasing number of motorcycle accidents, the TEU department officials would also provided guideline to the motorcyclists about safe travel on main highways. The entry of the motorcyclists without helmet is banned and the violators would be arrested after warning.

Traffic Police have strongly advised the biker riders to wear a helmet and said, without helmet bikers would be fined or arrest.

Your Thoughts and Comments

