Tragic Death Of Lineman: HESCO Suspends SDO And LS

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Tragic Death of Lineman: HESCO Suspends SDO and LS

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has suspended two officials after the incident of the Assistant Lineman's death due to an electric current during duty

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has suspended two officials after the incident of the Assistant Lineman's death due to an electric current during duty.

The HESCO authorities took action immediately and following the incident, Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Waqas Khan and Line Superintendent (LS-II) Imdad Ali Baloch of the operation sub-division citizen colony were promptly suspended.

It may be mentioned here that, the assistant lineman Ghulam Ali Memon was fatally electrocuted while working on the electricity pole early Tuesday morning.

