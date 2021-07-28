Training workshop for Measles Rubella Catch-Up campaign held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :A day-long micro-planning training of trainers (TOT) workshop on 'Measles Rubella Catch-Up Campaign' was organized at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir was chief guest while Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Directr EPI Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed and others were present.

The representatives from World Health Organization and UNICEF especially participated in the technical session.

District Health Officers and DSVs from 7 districts including Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran, Attock, Chakwal, and Jehlum attended the session.

Director General Health Dr Haroon Jahangir said that because of the increase in measles patients in the province, it had been decided to launch a campaign in November.

He said the typhoid vaccination campaign run during the current year remained successful due to the best ever micro-planning.

He said that campaigns could be made successful at union council, tehsil and district level only through the best micro-planning.

He said that training sessions were being arranged in Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Lahore.

The CEO health said that necessary training was being imparted to vaccinators and social mobilizers in connection with the measles campaign in the district.

The coordination of parliamentarians, ulema and other strata of the society would be sought for thecampaign, he added.