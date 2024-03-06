Transport Secretary Chairs Transporters Meeting In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Secretary Punjab Provincial Transport Authority Faisal Sultan chaired a meeting of transporters and reviewed implementation of the VAX system at the general bus stand (GBS), here on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Secretary Punjab Provincial Transport Authority Faisal Sultan chaired a meeting of transporters and reviewed implementation of the VAX system at the general bus stand (GBS), here on Wednesday.
Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Ahmed Raza and Assistant Administrator Rana Habibullah were also present.
He inspected various parts of the bus stand and reviewed facilities available to passengers. He stressed the need to discourage overloading and overcharging in transport and said that several measures were being taken to improve the transport sector.
He expressed satisfaction over the presence of washrooms and cleaning arrangements at the bus stand.
The secretary Transport Authority said that action should be taken against the transport owners and drivers who violate the inspection rules on roads.
He also visited other transport stands and asked passengers leaving for other cities about the fares. He also went to the RTA office and checked the duties of the staff at the counter set up for registration of motorcycle rickshaws.
While reviewing the registration process, he said that motorcycle rickshaws were being brought into the network.
He also met the rickshaw drivers present on the spot and listened to their concerns and said that violations of the rules on the roads would not be allowed.
RTA Secretary briefed about the registration process of motorcycle rickshaws.
