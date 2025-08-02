Open Menu

Tree Plantation Continues Under "Jashn-e-Azadi Ma'arka-e-Haq" Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 08:08 PM

As a part of the 14-day "Jashn-e-Azadi Ma'arka-e-Haq" Independence Day celebrations, special plantation activities continued in Karachi on the second day while a women's bike rally will be held on Sunday, August 3, 2025

On the directives of Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi to play a leading role in the 14-day Independence Day celebrations and mark the occasion with grandeur, Deputy Commissioners organized tree plantation ceremonies in respective districts, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

In District Central, a total of 245 plants were planted in different areas of the district, in collaboration with the Sindh Forest Department, Saylani Welfare and individuals interested in environmental conservation, during the Ma’arka-e-Haq plantation drive, inaugurated by Acting Deputy Commissioner Central, Asim Abbasi.

He informed that the campaign focused on planting climate friendly trees like Neem, Gulmaher, Kashia, Sukh Chain, Peepal, Arjun (Termeria) and Injeer (Ficus) and saplings were planted at various locations in the district, including Noorani Park, (Federal Area), Government Girls High school Nazimabad No. 3, Qadriyah Family Park New Karachi and Abdul Haseeb Park Liaquatabad.

Meanwhile, National flag hoisting ceremonies were held in Malir and Korangi districts to begin the Independence Day celebrations, attended by officials and staff of district administration and prominent people from the area who expressed their commitment to national development raising slogans and displaying nationalistic fervor.

