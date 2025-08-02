ADCG to review Independence Day celebrations in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A review meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Mr. Hamid Iqbal, to discuss preparations for Independence Day celebrations in Kohat. The meeting was attended by the heads of all concerned departments, including the district administration.

On this occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General said that various events will be organized in Kohat district till August 14 to commemorate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.

According to the details, the events will include special Independence Day programs in schools, colleges, and universities, inter-school speech competitions, tableau, college-level speeches, and sports competitions. The national flag will be hoisted on government offices, buildings, and vehicles, while the sports complex, district jail, district council hall, and other important government offices will be illuminated with electric lights.

Banners will be displayed at different places in the city, and a colorful fireworks display will be organized at the Sports Complex on the night of August 13.

The main event will be held at the District Council Hall on August 14, which will include flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremony, tree plantation drive, and flag march.

During the meeting, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General directed all departments to cooperate fully to make these events a success, ensuring that the public gets the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day in a peaceful and pleasant atmosphere.

