NIPP Internship Programme Participants Visit CPO
Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 08:02 PM
Participants of the 4th batch of the National Institute of Public Policy’s (NIPP) Internship Programme visited the Central Police Office (CPO) as part of their field exposure activities, here on Saturday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Participants of the 4th batch of the National Institute of Public Policy’s (NIPP) Internship Programme visited the Central Police Office (CPO) as part of their field exposure activities, here on Saturday.
The delegation consisted of 16 students pursuing MPhil, MS, BS, and A-Level degrees from various educational institutions.
Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan welcomed the students and briefed them on the ongoing reforms and initiatives undertaken by Punjab Police. He highlighted the department’s focus on timely registration of cases, professional investigation, and modern, technology-driven training modules. He also noted improvements achieved through the Crime Record Management System (CRMS), Human Resource Management System (HRMS), and IT-based reforms.
Public-facing initiatives such as Police Khidmat Marakaz, Tahaffuz Marakaz, and Misaaq Centers were described as transformative service delivery models.
AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat informed the students about the operational and strategic challenges faced by Punjab Police, including law and order management, crime prevention, investigation, and traffic regulation. He also discussed the broader policy direction aimed at improving service delivery and building public trust.
Both officers responded to questions from the interns and encouraged them to understand the evolving role of police in public administration and governance.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with narcotics4 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani14 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people24 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan24 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision24 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan54 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills54 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik54 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations1 hour ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship1 hour ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career1 hour ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago