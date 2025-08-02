Open Menu

NIPP Internship Programme Participants Visit CPO

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 08:02 PM

Participants of the 4th batch of the National Institute of Public Policy’s (NIPP) Internship Programme visited the Central Police Office (CPO) as part of their field exposure activities, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025)

The delegation consisted of 16 students pursuing MPhil, MS, BS, and A-Level degrees from various educational institutions.

Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan welcomed the students and briefed them on the ongoing reforms and initiatives undertaken by Punjab Police. He highlighted the department’s focus on timely registration of cases, professional investigation, and modern, technology-driven training modules. He also noted improvements achieved through the Crime Record Management System (CRMS), Human Resource Management System (HRMS), and IT-based reforms.

Public-facing initiatives such as Police Khidmat Marakaz, Tahaffuz Marakaz, and Misaaq Centers were described as transformative service delivery models.

AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat informed the students about the operational and strategic challenges faced by Punjab Police, including law and order management, crime prevention, investigation, and traffic regulation. He also discussed the broader policy direction aimed at improving service delivery and building public trust.

Both officers responded to questions from the interns and encouraged them to understand the evolving role of police in public administration and governance.

