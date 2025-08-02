Zero Tolerance For Negligence In Healthcare Facilities Provision: Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 08:02 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A meeting was held at Nishtar Hospital to review and improve medical facilities and administrative operations. Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan presided over the meeting, which brought together senior officials from health and district administration.
The meeting took an in-depth look into multiple challenges faced by the hospital, including staff behavior, medicine shortages, hygiene, and the availability of basic facilities. Commissioner Aamir Kareem stressed that there would be zero tolerance for negligence in provision of healthcare services under the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz. He warned of strict action against any hospital staff found misbehaving with patients or their attendants, or involved in charging illegal fees.
Following the meeting, the commissioner conducted a detailed visit to the hospital along with Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, Director Development Mubashir-ur-Rehman, ADCG Saif, Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, Medical Superintendent Dr. Rao Amjad, and other relevant officials.
During the visit, Commissioner interacted with patients and their attendants to listen their issues and gather feedback. Commissioner instructed hospital staff not to collect any unauthorized payments from patients. Security guards, ward boys, and support staff were issued final warnings—anyone found violating these orders will be dismissed immediately.
In a key development, the requirement of submitting a CNIC for wheelchairs and stretchers has been withdrawn. Instead, only the name and mobile number of the attendant will be recorded, with the hospital staff held responsible for returning the wheelchairs.
The Commissioner also ordered an inquiry into the sale of substandard food items in the hospital canteen and instructed the termination of any related contracts. Regarding frequent complaints of overcharging in the hospital’s parking area, Director Development has been tasked with conducting a full investigation and initiating legal proceedings where necessary.
To enhance surgical services, Commissioner recommended merging separate surgical units into a single unit for better coordination and resource utilization. In case of space constraints, patients should be shifted to alternate wards to ensure uninterrupted care.
Declaring the expansion of the emergency ward inevitable, he emphasized the need for both short-term and long-term planning to ensure sustainable healthcare delivery.
He warned of strict disciplinary action against absentee doctors, paramedical staff, medico-legal officers, and other negligent employees. The Health department has also imposed a ban on mobile phone use during duty hours.
All these reforms are being implemented under CM Maryam Nawaz’s “Healthy Punjab” vision, aimed at providing dignified, equitable, and quality healthcare to the public.
During a briefing to the Commissioner, MS Dr. Rao Amjad stated that all routine medical tests were now being conducted in the hospital’s state-of-the-art laboratory. He confirmed that all essential diagnostic services were available within Nishtar Hospital.
