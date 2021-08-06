UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation Drive Inaugurated

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Tree plantation drive inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhary Abdul Hameed has inaugurated tree plantation drive in Agriculture department by planting a sapling here.

Earlier, a seminar was also arranged at Agri Complex to create awareness about tree plantation.

Speaking on the occasion, director agriculture said that trees were imperative to arrest environmental pollution and provide healthy atmosphere to next generations. Therefore, the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had rightly started tsunami tree plantation across the country under the banner of Green Pakistan programme, he added.

He appealed people to participate in tree plantation drive at maximum extent so that we could materialize the dream of green Pakistan. A large number of farmers participated in the seminar.

Divisional Forest Officer (Extension) Muhammad Ali Butt, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood and Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Khalid Iqbal were also present.

