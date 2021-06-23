UrduPoint.com
Tremor Felt In Kohat, Surroundings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:45 PM

Tremor felt in Kohat, surroundings

Tremor measuring 4.8 on the International Richter Scale were felt in Kohat district and its surrounding areas on early Wednesday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Tremor measuring 4.8 on the International Richter Scale were felt in Kohat district and its surrounding areas on early Wednesday morning.

According to a geological report, the epicenter of the earthquake was near Kohat with the depth of 20 kilometers.

The tremors created panic among the residents, however, no loss of life or property has been reported.

More Stories From Pakistan

