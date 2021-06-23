Tremor felt in Kohat, surroundings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Tremor measuring 4.8 on the International Richter Scale were felt in Kohat district and its surrounding areas on early Wednesday morning.

According to a geological report, the epicenter of the earthquake was near Kohat with the depth of 20 kilometers.

The tremors created panic among the residents, however, no loss of life or property has been reported.