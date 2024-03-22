LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed an appeal, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, alias Zulfi Bukhari, against rejection of his nomination papers for the Senate elections.

The tribunal, comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, announced the reserved verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's appeal, and upheld the decision of the returning officer. The tribunal had reserved the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties a day earlier.

During the proceedings, the appellant's counsel argued that the returning officer had rejected his client's nomination papers for holding dual nationality.

He contended that despite his client's relinquishment of British nationality, the nomination papers were rejected.

However, a counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan raised an objection regarding maintainability of the appeal, and argued that necessary documents should have been annexed with the nomination papers.

On March 19, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Aijaz Anwar Chohan, who also served as the returning officer for the Senate elections, had rejected Zulfi Bukhari's nomination papers for general seats.