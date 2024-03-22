Open Menu

Tribunal Dismisses Zulfi Bukhari's Appeal Against Rejection Of Nomination Papers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Tribunal dismisses Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of nomination papers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed an appeal, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, alias Zulfi Bukhari, against rejection of his nomination papers for the Senate elections.

The tribunal, comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, announced the reserved verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's appeal, and upheld the decision of the returning officer. The tribunal had reserved the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties a day earlier.

During the proceedings, the appellant's counsel argued that the returning officer had rejected his client's nomination papers for holding dual nationality.

He contended that despite his client's relinquishment of British nationality, the nomination papers were rejected.

However, a counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan raised an objection regarding maintainability of the appeal, and argued that necessary documents should have been annexed with the nomination papers.

On March 19, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Aijaz Anwar Chohan, who also served as the returning officer for the Senate elections, had rejected Zulfi Bukhari's nomination papers for general seats.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Lahore High Court Dual Nationality Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan March Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

1 hour ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

2 hours ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

2 hours ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

2 hours ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

3 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

3 hours ago
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

5 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

17 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan