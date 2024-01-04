Open Menu

Turbat University Announces Entry Test Schedule For Graduate Programs

Published January 04, 2024

The National Testing Service will conduct the entry test for admission to various graduate programs for the spring 2024 semester at the University of Turbat (UoT) on Sunday, according to the handout issued

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The National Testing Service will conduct the entry test for admission to various graduate programs for the spring 2024 semester at the University of Turbat (UoT) on Sunday, according to the handout issued.

It noted that NTC will take tests including PhD (Balochi), PhD (Biochemistry), M.Phil (Balochi), M.Phil (Chemistry), M.

Phil (Biochemistry), MBA, MS (business Administration), and M.Phil (English Literature).

All candidates are directed to report at the main campus of UoT at 09:30 AM on the given date with their entry test admission slip, and original CNIC.

The candidates can obtain their entry test admission slip from the NTS website or the Admission Cell of UoT at the main campus. It may be mentioned here that the test format will be GAT-General.

