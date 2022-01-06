UrduPoint.com

Turkish Deputy CGS Calls On Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu Thursday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a PAF media release.

General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between both air forces.

The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

