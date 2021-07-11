UrduPoint.com
Turkish Envoy Graces Live Music Series Held At Arts Council

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Turkish Envoy graces live music series held at Arts Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Out-standing performances of music maestros Afaq Adnan, Shahid Rehman, Intezar Hussain and others were enjoyed and appreciated by Consul General of Turkey in Karachi, Tolga Uchak and other notables in the second episode of live music series at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), powered by the music academy of the Arts Council.

Turkish CG Tolga Uchak, ACP President Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Governing Body members Of the Arts Council and others attended the event, said a spokesperson of ACP on Sunday.

The event took place at two different venues of the council in two different stages.

The first session of the program was considering the dynamic performances of young individuals and vital bands including the name Mahnoor Sehar, Newton Mushtaq, Muneeb, Hassan Asif, Abdul Rafay, Waeez Wajid, Noor Latif, Rubab player Zain, Rimsha Qureshi, Sami Amiri, Khizer with Team, Jam Bro'z, Osaid Tabrez Band, Gumaan Band and Qirtaas Band.

The vibrant session was concluded with a drum circle performance curated by Shams-ul-Arifeen.

The second session was the main stage featuring with spirited performances of music maestros Afaq Adnan, Shahid Rehman, Intezar Hussain, Bilal Brohi, Nimra Rafiq, Ali Asad, Arman Rahim, Mustafa Khan, and Mustafa Baloch.

The vibrant performances of emerging bands including Karachi Orchestra ft. Mahi Dahi & Wahab Bhugti, Kashmir Band, ACMA The Band, and Hashtags.

Director of the special program of music, Ahsan Bari addressing the ceremony said, Sound Spirit aimed to create a platform for the new talents to enhance their skills and to promote the cultural activities in the city.

Arts Council music Academy (ACMA) is now introducing the Music education Course of International Standards for those who want to pursue their career in the music industry, Ahsan Bari.

The fun-filled event was attended by a large number of music lovers.

More Stories From Pakistan

