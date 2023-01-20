UrduPoint.com

Turkish Parliamentarians Agree To Form Kashmir Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 07:46 PM

On the proposal of President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the Turkish parliamentarians of the ruling party have agreed in principle to form a Kashmir Committee and present a resolution in favor of Kashmiris in the Turkish parliament

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :On the proposal of President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the Turkish parliamentarians of the ruling party have agreed in principle to form a Kashmir Committee and present a resolution in favor of Kashmiris in the Turkish parliament.

The announcement in this regard was made on Friday during an extra-ordinary meeting between Ali Shahin, a member of Turkey's ruling party with AJK President Sultan Mehmood. The Turkish MP also hosted a dinner at the Parliament House in honor of the Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

Later, AJK President held a detailed meeting with Turkish MPs, which took place in the Turkish Parliament. The meeting was attended by Turkish Member of Parliament and Deputy Chairperson AK Party and Chairperson Foreign Affairs Committee Efkan ALA, Ahmet Yildiz, Ephif Demir Kiran, Fevezi Sanverdi, Memet Aslan and Ibrahim Anoor and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry said, "We are very grateful to the ruling party of Turkey, especially Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for openly supporting the Kashmir cause".

He expressed the hope that the Turkish government would further intensify it's efforts to raise the voice in favour of Kashmiri people at every important forum.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegall Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said that since Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir were on the rise there was a urgent need to galvanize international support to seek an immediate end to the vicious cycle of violence and continued bloodshed in the region.

Barrister Chaudhry further said that the principled decision of the formation of Kashmir Committee in the Turkish parliament was a positive development that would go a long way to promote Kashmir cause effectively.

Meanwhile, president Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry after completing his visit to Ankara left for UK.

